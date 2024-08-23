Storm Lilian: Fallen trees cause chaos across Calderdale this morning as buses in Halifax, Ripponden and Todmorden are delayed and diverted
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Storm Lilian.
The Met Office says there could be travel disruption on Friday morning along with damage to buildings, such as tiles blown off roofs.
Here are the bus services and roads that are currently affected:
Delays to First Services 508/548/549 due to a fallen tree on the road at Shibden Park. Drivers are reporting delays on A58 Godley Lane both ways between Godley Branch Road and Kell Lane.
Delays to First Services 590/592 due to a fallen tree at Todmorden High School.
Due to a fallen tree, Calder Country 561 and 562 will be diverting. All stops from Triangle Oak Lane Sandy Dyke Lane to Ripponden Stoney Lane will not be served.
