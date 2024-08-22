Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A weather warning for strong winds has been issued for across Calderdale ahead of Storm Lilian’s arrival.

The Met Office says there could be travel disruption on Friday morning along with damage to buildings, such as tiles blown off roofs.

It also says: “Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Calderdale is bracing itself for the storm

"Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

"Some roads and bridges may close.

"Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.”

The warning is in place from 5am until 11am tomorrow.

Heavy rain is also forecast from midnight until 4am.

Light showers will continue until around 11am when the weather will turn dry and fine, with temperatures reaching a high of 16C.

Saturday morning will start with light showers, turning dry and sunny in the afternoon, with a similar forecast on Sunday.