Storm Pia: Road closed and slow traffic due to fallen tree on road out of Hebden Bridge
Storm Pia has been causing havoc across the UK with drivers experiencing delays due to fallen trees.
A road is closed and there is slow traffic due to fallen tree on A6033 Keighley Road both ways from Hurst Road to Akroyd Lane outside Hebden Bridge.
A yellow weather warning is currently in place as Storm Pia brings high winds to Calderdale.
The weather warning by the Met Office is in place until 9pm today (Thursday) and is expected to cause some travel disruption.