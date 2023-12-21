Storm Pia: The Piece Hall in Halifax gives advice to visitors and releases update on Martin Kemp event due to high winds
The Halifax landmark is monitoring the high winds caused by Storm Pia ahead of tonight’s event in the Spiegeltent with Martin Kemp.
There is a yellow weather warning in place until 9pm tonight and is expected to cause some travel disruption.
The Piece Hall has said: “With the current wind speeds, to keep everyone safe, we are restricting access to the building via the South and East Gates, and also to The Courtyard.
“All the shops, bars, cafes and restaurants are open as normal. If you are visiting, please use the North or West Gate entrance.
“Tonight’s event in the Spiegeltent with Martin Kemp is still scheduled to go ahead.
"We will continue to monitor the weather throughout the day.”