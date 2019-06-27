Summer is here - temperatures are set to soar in Halifax this weekend

After weeks of cloud and rain temperatures are finally set to soar in Halifax, with Saturday looking likely to be the hottest day of the week.

Temperatures are to start climbing today (Thursday), according to the Met Office, with a maximum temperature of 20C.

Tomorrow (Friday) is set to start mainly cloudy, but brightening up to give some afternoon sunshine.

Saturday is when temperatures will really start to soar as highs of 26C are predicted in Halifax and sunshine will shine throughout the afternoon.

However pollen counts will be very high during the day.

Temperatures will begin to fall on Sunday to a cooler 19C, but still dry.

Here is the Met Office forecast in full for Yorkshire

Today: Dry and sunny for most areas through Thursday. A cloudy start for some southern areas towards the Humber and Sheffield. Further cloud reaching coastal areas and probably moving inland during the evening. Warmer than yesterday inland with light winds. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Tonight: Turning generally cloudy for most areas and across higher ground of the Pennines and North York Moors some mist and fog may develop for a time. Winds remaining light. Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Friday: Friday starting mainly cloudy, but brightening up to give some afternoon sunshine, especially away from coastal areas. Southeasterly winds freshening near coasts. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Saturday hot and sunny with a possible shower later. Cooler on Sunday and Monday with a noticeable breeze developing and there may be a few showers, these mostly light.