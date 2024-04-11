The Grayston Unity: Halifax town centre bar announces opening of its new roof terrace just in time for sunshine and warmer temperatures

The weather is starting to get warmer and now there is a new place in Halifax to enjoy an alfresco beverage.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Bar and music venue The Grayston Unity, on Horton Street, has announced it is opening its rooftop – and South-facing – terrace for the first time tomorrow (Friday) at 5pm.

The area has capacity for more than 50 people to sit and enjoy the sunshine and dry weather currently being forecast from around 5pm tomorrow as well as all day on Sunday.

As reported by the Courier, The Grayston Unity is also hosting a weekend of gigs this weekend in memory of a much-loved teen.

Sunshine is predicted tomorrow and SundaySunshine is predicted tomorrow and Sunday
Tudor Tatchell-Evans, the son of Mayor of Calderdale Ashley Evans, died at just 16 from congenital heart disease.

Together with his younger brother Morgan, he was in band Buen Chico, with Tudor singing and playing guitar.

Tragically, Tudor died only a couple of weeks after the band’s first show at Halifax Ukrainian Club.

This weekend, The Grayston Unity will host A Weekend for Tudor – three days of gigs raising money for the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund in his honour.

The shows will include a performance from Buen Chico, who will take to the stage tomorrow night.

For more details visit https://thegraystonunity.co.uk/

