News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Photo by Tracey SmithPhoto by Tracey Smith
Photo by Tracey Smith

Thunderstorm: 16 amazing photos of last night's dramatic thunder and lightning storm over Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse, Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge

There was an incredible thunder and lightning storm over Calderdale last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Dec 2023, 11:05 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 11:05 GMT

Loud rumbles could be heard, the sky was lit up and there was hail and rain as the storm made its way across the borough.

For some residents, the weather caused temporary power blackouts.

One said: “The lightning hit something close by and literally blew the plug up on our router! Very scary!”

And another said: “It knocked my power out. My friend across the valley said she saw it touch down near my house, then the whole Sowerby hillside went black!”

Take a look at these brilliant photos of the storm taken by Courier readers.

15 aerial pictures of Halifax and other Calderdale towns as you've never seen them before

Starting your own business: Here are 21 of the new businesses that have opened in Halifax and other parts of Calderdale in 2023 including butchers, pub, bargain store and take away

Jake Buckle captured this photo of the storm last night

1. Thunderstorm: 16 amazing photos of last night's dramatic thunder and lightning storm over Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse, Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge

Jake Buckle captured this photo of the storm last night Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Photo by Caitlin Bottomley

2. Thunderstorm: 16 amazing photos of last night's dramatic thunder and lightning storm over Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse, Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge

Photo by Caitlin Bottomley Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Emma submitted this photo of the storm

3. Thunderstorm: 16 amazing photos of last night's dramatic thunder and lightning storm over Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse, Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge

Emma submitted this photo of the storm Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Photo by Kishy Sultana

4. Thunderstorm: 16 amazing photos of last night's dramatic thunder and lightning storm over Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse, Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge

Photo by Kishy Sultana Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxCalderdaleHebden BridgeBrighouseTodmordenSowerby Bridge