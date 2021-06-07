UK's mini heatwave to continue this week as temperatures to stay high in Halifax

According to the Met Office there will be some variable amounts of cloud today (Monday), with sunny periods but a chance of residual showers in places. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Tonight will be dry and largely clear with some patchy low cloud. Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Tomorrow will be a warm and largely dry day with a maximum temperature of 20 °C.

Enjoying the heatwave with ice creams, Raia and Anai Thomas, with Jona Milner, at Manor Heath, Halifax

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday is set to remain warm through this period. Cloudier than previous days but with mainly bright spells.

Moving into the weekend sunshine is set for Halifax with a chance of cloudy patches on Saturday morning. Maximum temperature 24 °C.