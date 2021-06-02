Weather forecast: When will the hot weather end in Halifax and is a thunderstorm on the way?

But is the hot weather here to stay?

According to the Met Office, the weather in Halifax today (Wednesday) will stay sunny and warm into the afternoon with a maximum temperature 23 °C.

Tonight fog and low cloud will once again move inland this evening, and after midnight a few showers are possible, especially over the hills where they may turn thundery.

When will the hot weather end in Halifax and is a thunderstorm on the way?

Tomorrow (Thursday) early showers will soon clear as fog and low cloud burns to leave a fine sunny day for many, however, an isolated thundery shower is possible.