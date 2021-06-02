Weather forecast: When will the hot weather end in Halifax and is a thunderstorm on the way?
Halifax residents have been making the most of the hot temperatures as the sun shone over the bank holiday weekend.
But is the hot weather here to stay?
According to the Met Office, the weather in Halifax today (Wednesday) will stay sunny and warm into the afternoon with a maximum temperature 23 °C.
Tonight fog and low cloud will once again move inland this evening, and after midnight a few showers are possible, especially over the hills where they may turn thundery.
Tomorrow (Thursday) early showers will soon clear as fog and low cloud burns to leave a fine sunny day for many, however, an isolated thundery shower is possible.
Temperatures will continue to be warm through the rest of the week, with highs of 21 °C with sunshine and a chance of some clouds.