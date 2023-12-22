Weather in Halifax: What's the weather going to be like on Christmas Day?

It’s not looking like it’ll be a white Christmas in Halifax this year – but what will the weather be like on the big day?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has forecast a cloudy start to Christmas Day (Monday) in Halifax changing to light rain by lunchtime. Highs of 9C and lows of 5C.

Christmas Eve (Sunday) will start with light rain changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Highs of 13C and lows of 8C.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas lights in Halifax town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxing Day (Tuesday) is looking like a clearer day changing to cloudy by late morning. Highs of 7C and lows of 3C.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dave Hayter said: “It’ll be a particularly wet weekend in the north and west, with breezy conditions for many. While those further south will generally be drier, some sporadic showers could spread into the southwest at times, as well as some more persistent rain for Wales on Sunday.