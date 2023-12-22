Weather in Halifax: What's the weather going to be like on Christmas Day?
The Met Office has forecast a cloudy start to Christmas Day (Monday) in Halifax changing to light rain by lunchtime. Highs of 9C and lows of 5C.
Christmas Eve (Sunday) will start with light rain changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Highs of 13C and lows of 8C.
Boxing Day (Tuesday) is looking like a clearer day changing to cloudy by late morning. Highs of 7C and lows of 3C.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dave Hayter said: “It’ll be a particularly wet weekend in the north and west, with breezy conditions for many. While those further south will generally be drier, some sporadic showers could spread into the southwest at times, as well as some more persistent rain for Wales on Sunday.
“Christmas Day will likely see a continuation of unsettled, mainly showery, weather in the northwest, including Northern Ireland. While the day may start damp in southern and central areas, that rain should clear into the English Channel through the evening.”