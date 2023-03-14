Weather: More HEAVY SNOW forecast for Halifax and Calderdale as another Yellow weather warning is issued
Calderdale could be in for more heavy snow today (Tuesday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT- 1 min read
Some parts of the borough are already seeing snowfalls today and there is more being forecast for tonight.
The Met Office is predicting heavy snow between 9pm and 10pm.
There is a also snow forecast at around 2pm.
Temperatures will range between 6C and -2C today.
Meantime, a Yellow warning for rain has been issued for between midnight and 3pm on Thursday.
Last week’s heavy snow saw schools and businesses close and bus services cancelled.