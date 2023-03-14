Some parts of the borough are already seeing snowfalls today and there is more being forecast for tonight.

The Met Office is predicting heavy snow between 9pm and 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a also snow forecast at around 2pm.

Heavy snow caused closures last week

Temperatures will range between 6C and -2C today.

Meantime, a Yellow warning for rain has been issued for between midnight and 3pm on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad