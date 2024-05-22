WEATHER WARNING: Heavy rain in Halifax as Todmorden and Hebden Bridge caught up in amber weather warning
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain which covers most of England, Wales and Scotland as well as an amber weather warning for rain which covers North Wales, Liverpool, Manchester and part of West Yorkshire.
During today and tomorrow (Wednesday and Thursday) the yellow weather warning covers most of Calderdale but the more western areas including Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and Ripponden.
Heavy rain may cause some flooding and disruption to travel.
What to expect from the amber weather warning:
Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life
A good chance some communities will be cut off by flooded roads
Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely
Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses likely
