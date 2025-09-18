West Yorkshire weekend weather: 'Flooding possible' warning as 21-hour rain alert issued for Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Brighouse

By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Sep 2025, 13:10 BST
Calderdale residents are being urged to brace themselves for rain and possible flooding this weekend.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place across the borough from 9am on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.

Most Popular

The Met Office says: “There is a small chance that heavy rainfall may cause some transport disruption and flooding.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People are also being warned here could be power cuts, delays or cancellations to train and bus services and difficult driving conditions.

A weather warning has been issuedplaceholder image
A weather warning has been issued

Today, the weather is forecast to be mostly overcast with some rain possible later this afternoon.

Temperatures will range between 19C and 16C.

Tomorrow is expected to see sunny intervals, changing to cloudy by early evening.

Temperatures will range between 20C and 13C.

As well as bringing rain, the weekend will see temperatures fall to 9C on Saturday and 7C on Sunday.

Related topics:West YorkshireHalifaxHebden BridgeTodmordenPeopleMet Office
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice