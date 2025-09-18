Calderdale residents are being urged to brace themselves for rain and possible flooding this weekend.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place across the borough from 9am on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.

The Met Office says: “There is a small chance that heavy rainfall may cause some transport disruption and flooding.”

People are also being warned here could be power cuts, delays or cancellations to train and bus services and difficult driving conditions.

Today, the weather is forecast to be mostly overcast with some rain possible later this afternoon.

Temperatures will range between 19C and 16C.

Tomorrow is expected to see sunny intervals, changing to cloudy by early evening.

Temperatures will range between 20C and 13C.

As well as bringing rain, the weekend will see temperatures fall to 9C on Saturday and 7C on Sunday.