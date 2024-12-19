What is the weather going to be like over Christmas? Festive forecast for Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Brighouse

What is the weather forecast over Christmas?

The Met Office has shared its predictions for weather across the UK during the festive season, including if we could be getting a white Christmas.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “With Christmas still seven days away, we cannot yet be confident about the regional scale details, however the broad trends in the forecast come with higher than usual confidence for this lead time.

Snow fell over much of Calderdale in November.

"Current indications are that more settled conditions are likely to develop from Christmas Eve onwards, with the majority of the UK coming under the influence of high pressure.

"The exception however may be northwest Scotland where there is a reasonable chance of further wind and rain.

“Christmas Day itself is likely to be settled, often cloudy, and dry with light winds for the majority. Once again, the far north may be windier, with a small chance of further rain across northwest Scotland.

"Temperatures are expected to be widely mild, so if you are hoping for a blanket of snow across the country on Christmas Day, I’m sorry to say you will be disappointed.”

In Halifax over the next week the outlook is wet and unsettled.

Tomorrow (Friday) it is set to be cloudy and breezy with a band of rain moving eastwards during the afternoon, some heavy, and feeling a little milder. Drier with clearer skies during the evening. Highs of 9C.

Into the weekend a yellow weather warning for wind has been issued from Saturday 7am until midnight with showers also predicted.

Heading into next week the skies are set to be overcast, which is also what residents can expect on Christmas Day itself with highs of 12C.