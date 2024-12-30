Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Weather warnings have been issued and two days of snow are being being forecast for Halifax and the rest of Calderdale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow starting at 9am on Wednesday – New Year’s Day – and ending at 3am on Thursday.

There is also a yellow warning for very strong winds in place from 9am on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday.

Both warnings say there could be disruption to travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snow is being forecast for Calderdale

Rain is being forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday in Calderdale but snow is being predicted on Sunday and Monday – when many are returning to work and school.

The BBC’s weather forecast says there will be light snow from around 8am until 11am on Sunday, turning to sleet for the rest of the day and through the night.

Snow is then set to return on Monday from around 4pm, continuing through the night and into the early hours of Tuesday.

Temperatures are set to drop from Wednesday this week. Thursday will be particularly cold, with temperatures feeling as low as -4C in the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sub-zero temperatures are set to continue into later next week.

The Met Office’s snow warning says heavy and persistent snow may bring disruption on Wednesday day and Wednesday night.

The current forecast for Calderdale for Wednesday is for heavy rain in the morning, turning to light rain in the afternoon.