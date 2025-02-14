When will it snow in Halifax: Weather forecast for the next 24 hours as snow and ice warning issued for Halifax, Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge and Elland
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the borough from 6am until 2pm tomorrow.
The weather experts say snow and ice could lead to some disruption, including on roads and railways.
There are likely to be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, they have also said, meaning a greater risk of injuries from slips and falls.
The current weather forecast for Calderdale is for rain and sleet for much of Saturday and on Sunday morning.
Temperatures will range between 3C and 1C tomorrow, and 3C and 0C on Sunday.
Here is the current weather forecast for the coming 24 hours, according to the Met Office.
1pm today: Cloudy and sunny, 4C feeling like 0C
2pm: Cloudy and sunny, 4C feeling like 0C
3pm: Cloudy and sunny, 4C feeling like 1C
4pm: Cloudy, 4C feeling like 1C
5pm: Overcast, 4C feeling like 0C
6pm: Overcast, 3C feeling like 0C
7pm: Overcast, 3C feeling like 0C
8pm: Overcast, 3C feeling like -1C
9pm: Overcast, 2C feeling like -1C
10pm: Overcast, 2C feeling like -2C
11pm: Overcast, 2C feeling like -2C
Midnight: Overcast, 1C feeling like -2C
1am: Overcast, 1C feeling like -2C
2am: Overcast, 1C feeling like -2C
3am: Overcast, 1C feeling like -2C
4am: Overcast, 1C feeling like -1C
5am: Overcast, 1C feeling like -1C
6am: Light rain, 1C feeling like -1C
7am: Light rain, 1C feeling like -1C
8am: Light rain, 1C feeling like -1C
9am: Light rain, 1C feeling like -1C
10am: Light rain, 2C feeling like -1C
11am: Light rain, 2C feeling like -1C
Noon: Light rain, 2C feeling like 0C