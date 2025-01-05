Will Halifax see more snow: Weather forecast as 12-hour warning for snow and ice and travel disruption issued for Hebden Bridge, Elland, Todmorden and Halifax
The yellow warning is in place for the whole of the borough from midnight tonight until noon tomorrow, with the weather experts warning: “Further snow in places, along with icy stretches, leading to some disruption, especially to travel.”
Calderdale Council has been urging people not to travel if possible today or tomorrow after heavy snow blanketed Calderdale last night.
Several of the borough’s schools have announced they will not be open tomorrow because of the weather.
According to the Met Office, sleet will continue to fall through the night and until around noon tomorrow.
The temperature will be 1C but will feel like -4C.
From noon, it should become drier and slightly warmer, with a temperature of 2C, feeling like -3C.
There could be some more sleet and rain on Tuesday, followed by a drier Wednesday and Thursday, and more sleet again on Friday.
It will be cold all week, ranging between 2C and -5C.
The Courier will be posting weather, travel, schools and other closure updates on its website.
