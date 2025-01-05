Will Halifax see more snow: Weather forecast as 12-hour warning for snow and ice and travel disruption issued for Hebden Bridge, Elland, Todmorden and Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Jan 2025, 21:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
More wintery weather is set to hit Calderdale with another weather warning for snow and ice issued by the Met Office.

The yellow warning is in place for the whole of the borough from midnight tonight until noon tomorrow, with the weather experts warning: “Further snow in places, along with icy stretches, leading to some disruption, especially to travel.”

Calderdale Council has been urging people not to travel if possible today or tomorrow after heavy snow blanketed Calderdale last night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Several of the borough’s schools have announced they will not be open tomorrow because of the weather.

Another snow and ice warning is in place for CalderdaleAnother snow and ice warning is in place for Calderdale
Another snow and ice warning is in place for Calderdale
Read More
Are schools closed because of snow: The Calderdale schools that will be shut tom...

According to the Met Office, sleet will continue to fall through the night and until around noon tomorrow.

The temperature will be 1C but will feel like -4C.

From noon, it should become drier and slightly warmer, with a temperature of 2C, feeling like -3C.

There could be some more sleet and rain on Tuesday, followed by a drier Wednesday and Thursday, and more sleet again on Friday.

It will be cold all week, ranging between 2C and -5C.

The Courier will be posting weather, travel, schools and other closure updates on its website.

Related topics:Weather forecastHebden BridgeTodmordenHalifaxMet OfficeCalderdaleCalderdale Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice