Will the warm weather continue to the weekend? Halifax forecast for next few days

The sun has been shining in Calderdale over the last few days – but will this continue into the weekend?

While today (Friday) will remain warm for many, the start of a transition to wetter weather is on the way for the weekend, with some rain.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “While Friday will be another warm day for many, we start to see some wet weather arriving, initially in Cornwall but gradually moving to parts of Wales and central and southern England later in the day.

View of Halifax from Beacon Hill

“This heralds the move to something more unsettled for the UK’s weather on Saturday, with more rain or showers developing for much England, Wales and Northern Ireland through the day, and some heavier bursts likely in places.

“Unsettled weather, with occasional rain or showers for many, will continue on Sunday, with plenty of cloud around as well.”

In Halifax the sunny intervals today will change to partly cloudy by early evening. Highs of 17C and lows of 8C.

Tomorrow (Saturday) the day will begin overcast changing to light showers by lunchtime. Highs of 16C and lows of 6C.

On Sunday (March 23) the day will be mainly overcast with highs of 13C and lows of 5C.