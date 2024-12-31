Windy and wet weather: Flood alert issued for River Calder as heavy rain batters Todmorden, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse and Halifax
The Environment Agency says flooding is possible and has issued the alert for the River Calderdale from Todmorden right through to Brighouse.
There is also a Met Office yellow weather warning for rain in place until 11am tomorrow, with warnings heavy downpours could lead to disruption.
The flood alert says: “Areas most at risk include River Calder and its tributaries from Todmorden to Brighouse.
"Further flooding is possible overnight as river levels will rise rapidly due to heavy rainfall.
"We are monitoring rainfall and river levels and liaising with emergency services and local authorities.
"We will issue flood warnings where required.
"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers which may be flooded.”
Thursday is expected to be drier but much colder, with temperatures feeling as low as -6C on Thursday morning and -7C in the early hours of Friday.
The sub-zero temperatures are set to last well into next week, and there sleet being forecast all day on Sunday.