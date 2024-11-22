Yellow weather warning: Here is when Storm Bert will hit Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rain and snow is set to hit Calderdale over the weekend as a yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A deep area of low pressure, which will bring impacts to large parts of the UK on Saturday (November 23) and Sunday (November 24), has also been named.

Storm Bert will reach the UK on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and snow, together with strong winds to large swathes of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weather warnings for Storm Bert in the UK.

A number of National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued for Saturday and Sunday.

The yellow weather warning is in place from 4am on Saturday until 9am on Sunday.

On Saturday sleet is expected in Calderdale from 6am to 9am followed by heavy rain until 7pm. Highs of 13C and lows of 12C.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Holley said: “Storm Bert marks a shift to much milder air and wintry hazards will gradually diminish through the weekend, but heavy snowfall is expected across parts of northern England and Scotland for a time on Saturday, especially over higher ground, and warnings are in place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Heavy rain through Saturday and Sunday, especially in southern and western parts of the UK, will also bring impacts for some with a number of warnings in place. We expect 50-75 mm of rainfall quite widely within the warning areas, but in excess of 100 mm is possible over high ground in parts of Wales and southwest England.”

“In addition, rapid melting of lying snow over the weekend and periods of strong winds are likely to exacerbate impacts and bring the potential for travel disruption, as well as flooding for some.”