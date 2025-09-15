Yellow weather warning: Met Office issues warning for high winds to Halifax, Brighouse, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge

High winds have arrived in Calderdale today (Monday).

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for most of England and Wales.

The warning for strong and gusty winds is set to be in place until 6pm today.

High winds have arrived in Calderdale today. Picture: MapTiler/OpenStreetMap contributors

The winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel and interruptions to power.

Calderdale weather forecast

In Calderdale, heavy rain is expected for most of the day with the occasional sunny interval.

Highs of 15C and lows of 11C.

Rain will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday, eventually becoming brighter heading into the weekend.

What to expect from the weather warning

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely