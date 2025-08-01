Yellow weather warning: Storm Floris to bring high winds to Halifax, Brighouse, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
High winds are set to arrive in Calderdale next week.

The yellow wind warning covers a large part of the northern half of the UK, from Northern Ireland, north Wales, northern England, and the whole of Scotland where the strongest winds are more likely to be recorded.

The warning will be in force from 6am on Monday, August 4 until 6am on Tuesday, August 5.

(Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Matthew Lehnert is a Met Office Chief Meteorologist. He said: “Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60-70mph more likely at higher elevations and around exposed coasts in Scotland.

"There is a small chance that some locations here could even record gusts of 85mph.”

Calderdale weather forecast

In Calderdale, showers are expected from 7am on Monday with unseasonably windy conditions.

The rain is forecast to stop on Monday evening. Highs of 20C and lows of 11C.

It will windy on Tuesday with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highs of 18C and lows of 11C.

What to expect

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Some roads and bridges may close

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

