Yellow weather warning: Storm Floris to bring high winds to Halifax, Brighouse, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge
The yellow wind warning covers a large part of the northern half of the UK, from Northern Ireland, north Wales, northern England, and the whole of Scotland where the strongest winds are more likely to be recorded.
The warning will be in force from 6am on Monday, August 4 until 6am on Tuesday, August 5.
Matthew Lehnert is a Met Office Chief Meteorologist. He said: “Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60-70mph more likely at higher elevations and around exposed coasts in Scotland.
"There is a small chance that some locations here could even record gusts of 85mph.”
Calderdale weather forecast
In Calderdale, showers are expected from 7am on Monday with unseasonably windy conditions.
The rain is forecast to stop on Monday evening. Highs of 20C and lows of 11C.
It will windy on Tuesday with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highs of 18C and lows of 11C.
What to expect
Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen
Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible
Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
Some roads and bridges may close
Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible