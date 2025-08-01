Live at The Piece Hall: Pop icon Anastacia lights up Halifax with her only UK headline show of the summer

By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Aug 2025, 08:34 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 08:34 BST
Global pop superstar Anastacia lit up TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall, delivering her only UK headline show of the summer as part of a European tour celebrating 25 years since the release of her debut album, Not That Kind.

Thousands of fans filled the historic open-air courtyard in Halifax for an unforgettable evening of powerhouse vocals, crowd singalongs and career-spanning hits from the international pop star’s two-decade-long journey.

Clearly wowed by the iconic Yorkshire venue, Anastacia said: “First of all, the venue, gobsmacked — I love it. I need to come back, like tomorrow!”

She added: “I really do love performing. I love singing and the songs I’ve written. I still love my first single, I’m Outta Love. That song is what brought the fans in — the amount it got played on the radio — why wouldn’t you want to give the fans what they want? It’s amazing to still hear them sing it back to me.”

Anastacia’s high-energy performance had the Halifax crowd singing along to much-loved tracks including One Day In Your Life, Now or Never, Paid My Dues, Sick and Tired and Staring at the Sun.

Closing the night on a high with a powerful rendition of Left Outside Alone, before returning to the stage for an encore featuring the breakthrough hit Not That Kind and the anthem that started it all, I’m Outta Love.

The night was brilliantly opened by rising star Casey McQuillen.

The summer series continues at TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall with upcoming shows from Squeeze (August 1) and The Saw Doctors (August 2).

Remaining shows at The Piece Hall 2025 - all the dates you need to know for the rest of the Halifax shows

Roger Daltrey tour – 15 photos as legendary rock star brings decades of songs and anecdotes to Halifax's Piece Hall

20 photos from last night's Il Divo gig as they celebrated 20 years of music at Halifax's Piece Hall

Global pop superstar Anastacia lit up TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall, delivering her only UK headline show of the summer as part of a European tour celebrating 25 years since the release of her debut album, Not That Kind.

1. Anastacia

Global pop superstar Anastacia lit up TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall, delivering her only UK headline show of the summer as part of a European tour celebrating 25 years since the release of her debut album, Not That Kind. Photo: Jim Cooke/Cuffe and Taylor / The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Clearly wowed by the iconic Yorkshire venue, Anastacia said: “First of all, the venue, gobsmacked — I love it. I need to come back, like tomorrow!”

2. Anastacia

Clearly wowed by the iconic Yorkshire venue, Anastacia said: “First of all, the venue, gobsmacked — I love it. I need to come back, like tomorrow!” Photo: Cuffe and Taylor / The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
The night was brilliantly opened by rising star Casey McQuillen.

3. Anastacia

The night was brilliantly opened by rising star Casey McQuillen. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor / The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Global pop superstar Anastacia lit up TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall, delivering her only UK headline show of the summer as part of a European tour celebrating 25 years since the release of her debut album, Not That Kind.

4. Anastacia

Global pop superstar Anastacia lit up TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall, delivering her only UK headline show of the summer as part of a European tour celebrating 25 years since the release of her debut album, Not That Kind. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor / The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxTK Maxx
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice