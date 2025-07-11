Water play will not be available at Calderdale’s parks as of Monday.

Calderdale Council has told the Courier it will be switching off the water at the play areas at Manor Heath Park in Halifax and Calder Holmes Parks in Hebden Bridge because of Yorkshire Water’s plea for help saving water.

A hosepipe ban was announced by the utilities company earlier this week and it came into force today.

Yorkshire Water says the ban follows “the driest spring on record”.

Manor Heath Park in Halifax

Now Calderdale Council has confirmed water play will not be available at its parks from Monday.

A spokesperson said: “As the Yorkshire Water hosepipe ban comes into force across the region, Calderdale Council is looking into ways it can reduce the use of water during the restrictions.

"The council will continue maintenance of parks across the borough but is minimising water-use wherever possible.

"Sadly, this means that the council will be switching off the water features in parks from Monday, July 14.”

Calderdale Council’s director for Public Services, Ian Day, said: “We know how much our children enjoy water play in our parks so it is with reluctance that we have taken the necessary steps to switch them off, for now.

“The long spell of warm and dry weather has had a major impact of the level of our reservoirs and we all have a responsibility to conserve water, wherever possible.”

“For further information about Yorkshire Water’s hosepipe restrictions, and how we can all do our bit to save water, visit https://www.yorkshirewater.com/your-water/is-there-a-hosepipe-ban/”