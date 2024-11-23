Yorkshire Water shares information on how to protect your pipes from winter weather

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Yorkshire prepares for a drop in temperatures this week, Yorkshire Water is reminding customers to insulate their pipes to prevent them from freezing and potentially bursting.

Insulating pipework, also known as ‘lagging’, reduces the risk of them freezing and bursting during cold weather, as well as reducing heat loss from any hot water pipes.

If a pipe within private property were to burst, this could cause damage that can be costly to repair.

Protect your pipes from winter weather

Emily Brady, communications manager at Yorkshire Water said: “Frozen pipes can crack, which might lead to a burst, and possible flooding.

"We have already seen the temperature drop, and are expecting to see it get colder over the coming days and weeks, so it’s important to check your pipes to avoid any unwelcome surprises – particularly if you are planning a stay away from home over the winter period.”

The responsibility of pipes on private property lies with the homeowner, so it’s important to check that pipes, taps, cisterns, tanks and water meters in unheated areas that might be exposed to the cold are lagged.

Polyethylene foam is most commonly used to prevent pipes freezing. It can be used indoors and outdoors, is relatively cheap, and can be installed without the need of a professional if the pipework is not located under flooring.

Outdoor taps can be insulated using a stop tap cover or a rubber pipe.

Yorkshire Water is also offering advice to those who turn on the tap to find no water, as it may be that there is a frozen pipe.

If this is the case, take the following steps to get your water running again:

Check all exposed pipes for any leaks or bursts

If a pipe has burst, then turn your water off at the stop tap to minimise damage and water loss and find a trusted plumber via Water Safe.

If you don’t see a burst or leak, turn the tap on at your kitchen sink and heat the pipe with a hairdryer

Never use a naked flame to defrost a pipe