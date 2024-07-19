Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire Water is encouraging visitors to its reservoirs to remain considerate of their behaviour in order to keep themselves and local wildlife safe ahead of the forecast warm weather this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swimming in the reservoirs is not allowed, with visitors being encouraged to remain vigilant around the water.

Reservoirs can pose a risk to life, through cold water shock, operational equipment under the water, hidden currents and other dangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water offers summer safety advice

Alastair Harvey, lead countryside and woodland advisor at Yorkshire Water, said: “Yorkshire is overdue a warm weekend, and we know that people across the county are excited to get out and about and enjoy the sunshine.

"Feeling hot can make a dip in our reservoirs seem tempting, but we’re urging visitors to find other ways to keep cool – such as finding shade or carrying bottled water with you. It’s important not to take the risk.

“Sadly, we’ve seen incidents in Yorkshire in recent years when people have lost their lives in reservoirs and other open water. We’d advise keeping well clear of the edge of the water, and parents should stay alert to their children entering or playing near the water too.”

Refraining from using disposable barbecues or starting fires, taking litter home, and keeping dogs on leads, especially when around livestock, can all help to keep wildlife, the natural environment, and nearby farm animals safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disposable barbeques and fires are not permitted on any of Yorkshire Water’s sites, and some of its sites are covered by Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO’s), meaning people could face on the spot fines if they are found to be using one.

Yorkshire Water’s rangers will be on site across reservoirs over the weekend, to engage with visitors and encourage considerate behaviour.

Alastair added: “Following the Countryside Code and ensuring to take litter home, keep dogs on leads, park considerately, and be friendly to other visitors and our rangers will help to make trips to our reservoirs enjoyable for everyone over the weekend.”

If visitors do see someone in the water who requires help or a fire, call 999 and ask for the Fire Service immediately – crews are trained and equipped to deal with such incidents.