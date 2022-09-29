Yorkshire Water warns hosepipe ban could continue into 2023 after summer of lowest rainfall since records

Back in August Yorkshire Water announced announced a hosepipe band after parts of the county saw the lowest rainfall since records began more than 130 years ago.

The summer of hot, dry, weather has led to rivers are running low and reservoirs are lower than expected for this time of year.

Pictures taken at Baitings Reservoir near Ripponden in the summer showed the impact of the heatwave on reservoirs as the bed of what was once a lake resembled a desert landscape.

Very low water levels at Baitings Reservoir. Picture by Simon Hulme

Director of Water Neil Dewis told the BBC the ban will not be lifted “for several more months” and if there is a dry winter it could remain in place “well into next year”.

He added that reservoir levels will only return to around 60 to 70 per cent by spring if the county gets "a normal amount of winter rainfall”.

This week the Environment Agency has applied for a drought order to protect water stocks in Elslack Reservoir at Elslack Beck near Skipton in North Yorkshire.

It is the second drought order the Environment Agency has applied for in Yorkshire. A drought order for Holme Styes reservoir in West Yorkshire was issued by the Secretary of State in August.

Richard Maxted, from the Environment Agency in Yorkshire, said: “Although there has been some rain in recent weeks, reservoir levels in Yorkshire remain very low and the coming months may see lower than average rainfall. It is not enough to make any significant difference to river levels and flows in some areas across the region.

“A drought order enables us to reduce the flow from the reservoir to protect habitats and wildlife. Without it, the reservoir could run dry and wildlife and the environment will suffer. It’s an example of the action we have been taking all summer and continue to take as the drought conditions continue to put pressure on the water environment.”

A Yorkshire Water spokeswoman said: “We’re grateful to our customers who have been saving water where they can this summer.

“It is important that we all continue to do so to help protect water resources and the environment.

“The hosepipe ban will be in place until we receive significant rainfall and our reservoir levels return to a situation much closer to normal.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation and will keep our customers and stakeholders updated.”