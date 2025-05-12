The Arts Council has withdrawn its funding from Halifax’s Square Chapel following its closure earlier this year.

It is now three months since the troubled arts venue in the town centre suddenly closed its doors, cancelling all planned shows and events.

There is still no news about what will happen to the building, which is currently empty.

The venue’s website is also coming up as having “expired”.

The Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax

Calderdale Council has ruled out helping to rescue the theatre financially and Arts Council England has said it has said it has withdrawn its funding.

A spokesperson for Arts Council England said: “We’re aware that Square Chapel has been facing financial challenges and, having released National Portfolio Organisation payments until the end of the 2024/25 financial year, we have withdrawn our funding following the organisation’s decision to close its doors.

"We are in contact with the directors while they investigate the options open to them.

"In the meantime, we cannot comment further.

"Recipients of Arts Council England funding are responsible for managing their own operations, including decisions about their future.

"However, we are committed to working with Calderdale Council and partners in the town to ensure that audiences continue to have access to a range of cultural opportunities.”

Square Chapel CIC – which runs the venue – announced on February 5 it was shutting the building “whilst we work with professional services to discuss the future of the venue”.

It added: “This means that unfortunately all future events have been cancelled until a decision is made about the future of the venue.”

The Courier revealed last year that Square Chapel Arts Centre had admitted there were “a number of artists” who have not been paid following performances at the venue.

A spokesperson also revealed Arts Council England at one stage froze payments to the theatre because of its concerns.

Square Chapel went into administration in March 2020 but was taken over by Arts At The Mill CIC later that year and Square Chapel CIC was formed – a non-profit organisation.

Arts At The Mill CIC (also a non-profit organisation) is the umbrella for Wigan organisations The Old Courts, Wigan Pier and The Royal Court Theatre.