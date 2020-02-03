Wildlife police officers in Halifax hunting gunman who shot badger

Wildlife police officers in Calderdale are hunting a gunman who has shot a badger in Halifax.

West Yorkshire Police's Wildlife and Crime division has released images of the animal and its wounds.

Picture released by West Yorkshire Police of the shot badger

They attended the scene in the HX2 area of Halifax on January.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers attended an incident in the Halifax area where a badger has been shot. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting Crime number 13200054201."

MORE CRIME: Dozy driver sat behind a marked Halifax police car gets caught for bizarre offending

The West Yorkshire Wildlife Crime Officer (WCO) are specialist officers trained in the investigation of Wildlife Crime Offences and supported by wildlife trained Crime Scene Investigators and partner agencies.

There are many laws in the UK, which are designed to protect both plant and animal species. Whilst wildlife law is complicated, most UK species of wildlife are protected, to a greater or lesser extent, by law.

Examples of wildlife crime include badger persecution, illegal trade in endangered species, bat persecution, killing birds of prey and poaching.

Wildlife crime is committed when an offence under certain Acts of Parliament has been breached.

Offences often involve cruelty and the unlawful killing of wild mammals and birds, some of which are protected species.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here