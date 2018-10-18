Young mother found in 'unexplained death' at Halifax property

An investigation is underway after a 27-year-old woman was found dead in a Halifax property on Saturday.

Jade Alderson, who leaves behind a three-year-old son, was a community support worker.

Police were called to an address on Westfield Terrace. They are not treating her death as suspicious.

A Police spokesperson said: "Paramedics had attended at the address to find a 27 year old woman who had died.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the death which is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

"A file is being prepared for the coroner."