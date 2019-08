Fifteen fire crews tackled a large mill fire at the former Walkley Clogs mill in Mytholmroyd on Thursday evening and it has now been demolished as it was deemed unsafe. It proved to be a popular place with many of you sharing your memories of the mill. Here are your memories and thoughts seeing the building pulled down.

Gill Ingham "To be honest it has been an eyesore for many years now and if the site is use for something useful and/or productive, it can only be a good thing."

Leanne Jones "So that's it then. All those years and history, yet another mill fire, and its pulled down within 48 hours. I think I speak for most people that this is such a sad day for Calderdale."

Lilly Flowers Forestier "Whether fire or no fire it had been stood doing nothing for so long it was going to have to be pulled down anyway. Such a shame I loved a trip to the clogg factory."

Ann Cutts "Oh so sad had some lovely visits there and a gorgeous pair of red clogs that I really loved."

