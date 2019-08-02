Everything we know so far about the Walkley Clogs mill fire, demolition and Calderdale road closure

As the demolition takes place of a historic mill in Calderdale we look at what is happening to the building and how it is affecting the wider area

Fifteen fire crews tackled a large mill fire at the former Walkley Clogs mill in Mytholmroyd and resulted in Burnley Road being closed.

Demolition of the old Walkley Clogs mill on Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd, following a huge fire on August 1 2019 (@Craig Shaw Photography)

Recap on the fire

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that the crews were sent to the scene on Burnley Road at about 5.45pm.

The service initially sent four engines and one aerial appliance but increased numbers due to the scale of the fire.

Firefighters tackle a major fire at the old Walkley Clogs building, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd. (Picture Jade Kilbride)

At about 7.05pm, the fire service shared an update to say the fire was under control.

By 8pm, the service informed the public on Twitter that the number of fire engines was being scaled back from 15.

The A646 between Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge was closed from 5pm as police and fire crews battled the blaze.

Smoke from the fire at the old Walkley Clogs building, seen from Rowanna Ewings' farm in Mytholmroyd (Picture Rowanna Ewings)

How long will the road closures last?

Both Calderdale Council and West Yorkshire Police have said the Burnley Road will remain closed into the evening and possibly into Saturday morning.

Bus companies are aware and routes are being diverted. Please check before you travel

Fire at the old Walkley Clogs building in Mytholmroyd, August 1 2019. Picture by John Greenwood (Local Democracy Reporter)

What do we know about the mill?

The former clog factory closed at the premises shortly after the millennium and relocated to other premises in the heart of Mytholmroyd village. The mill has been derelict since.

This summer updated proposals to demolish the mill and build 13 townhouses around a courtyard were sent to the council following submission initial plans just over a year ago.



What has been happening today?

Although the fire is now under control, the area remains dangerous and while necessary demolition work takes place, the road and surrounding area will have to remain closed, said the council’s Cabinet member for Regeneration and Resources, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot).

Demolition of the old Walkley Clogs mill on Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd, following a huge fire on August 1 2019 (@Craig Shaw Photography)

“The former Walkey Clogs building is a well known sight for those living in the Upper Calder Valley and it’s sad that this historic mill has been damaged beyond repair.

“Although the fire is now thankfully under control, the area remains dangerous and while the necessary demolition work takes place, the road and surrounding area will remain closed.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause, but urge people to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

“Thank you to our teams and the emergency services for their prompt response and continued hard work overnight and throughout the morning,” she said.

What caused the fire?

An investigation is still being carried out to establish what caused the fire.

