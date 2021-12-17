Aldi Slashes Veg Prices to Just 19p
The Big Cut
To the delight of shoppers, Aldi' s cult favourite six Christmas deals are back. This starts with veg staples available at just 19p.
The supermarket is currently trailblazing with success. Aldi has just been named Multiple Fruit and Vegetable Retailer of the Year at the FPC Awards 2021. This comes after the store beat other major retailers competing for the prize.
A range of great deals
In the savvy deal is a selection of Aldi’s fresh and delicious vegetables all sourced from British suppliers, including Carrots (1kg), White Potatoes (2kg), Parsnips (500g), Red and White Cabbages (each), Brussels Sprouts (500g), and Swede (each).
What’s more, shoppers can rest assured that Aldi’s amazing vegetable deals don’t come at a cost to its suppliers. The supermarket carefully plans any promotions and works with British growers on a seasonally or annual fixed cost price. That means, regardless of promotional activity in store, growers receive the same fair price as usual.
Aldi’s Christmas Super Six deals are available in stores nationwide from 16th - 24th December.