From screentime to central heating - do you know the everyday habits drying out our eyes?

We tend to only notice tears when something is funny or sad, but healthy eyes are constantly making tiny amounts of tears to protect our vision and lubricate our eyes to help us see clearly.

Yet eye experts at Optegra Eye Hospital Bradford say that certain man-made and environmental factors can trigger dry, itchy and irritated eyes and cause a condition known as ‘Dry eye.’ And one in three British adults are affected.

Dry eye is a chronic condition where eyes either stop making enough tears or produce low quality tears. Without proper tear function, your eyes are less likely to blink away debris or clear out bacteria which may lead to infection. It can also cause an uncomfortable, gritty feeling throughout the day.

Despite the name, having dry eye can also make your eyes overly watery, leaving your eyesight blurry for short periods of time.

Symptoms of dry eye include redness, stinging and blurry vision

Professor Clare O’Donnell, Head of Optometry at Optegra, says: “As we head into the cooler Autumn months and turn on the central heating, please be aware this can dry out the atmosphere and, in turn, our eyes. Other triggers can be too much screentime, windy weather or smoky atmospheres. Dry eye can also be caused by hormone changes during pregnancy or menopause too much alcohol and smoking, or even as a side effect of some medications.

“Dry eye syndrome can cause many uncomfortable side effects, including redness, stinging, sensitivity to light and blurry vision. This can significantly impact the quality of life of sufferers.

“For those looking for relief, treatment for dry eyes can involve artificial teardrops available from chemists and opticians, lifestyle and dietary adjustments, warm compresses and eyelid cleaning, newer light-based treatments and occasionally medical treatments to restore proper tear production and eye surface health.”

Further research states that digital eye strain (DES) also known as computer vision syndrome, can lead to a range of eye symptoms including dry eye. Estimates suggest its prevalence may be 50% or more among computer users.

And if you wear contact lenses too, you are even more at risk – with six or more hours of computer use, 65% of contact lens wearers are more likely to be affected than non-wearers (50%).

Optegra’s advice to prevent and alleviate dry eye:

Do seek personalised advice from your optometrist

Clean your eyelids being sure to remove eye makeup properly

Take breaks to rest your eyes when watching TV or using a computer screen

Make sure your computer screen is just below eye level

Limit your screen time and make use of the 20:20:20 rule to give your eyes a break – every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

Use a humidifier to stop the air getting dry

If you wear contact lenses, adhere to recommended wearing schedules and have up to date glasses if you need to rest your eyes

