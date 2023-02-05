Grammys 2023: How many Grammys does Beyoncé have - has she been nominated this year?
Beyoncé is one of the most iconic music stars of a generation - here is her success at Grammys over the years
Beyoncé is arguably one of the most familiar names in the music industry. With many hits over the years including ‘Crazy in In Love’, a song which featured fellow singer and husband Jay-Z, she has rarely gone short over awards season.
The Grammys is one such awards ceremony where she has enjoyed success from her music. She last came away from the prestigious awards ceremony with a trophy back in 2021.
The 2023 Grammys, which take place in Los Angeles in the early hours of the morning. Ahead of the ceremony, we take a look at how many Grammys Beyoncé has won and why her last award in 2021 made history.
Setting the nation’s hearts racing earlier this month, the 41-year-old announced UK dates on her European Renaissance tour later this year. Beyoncé will be performing at six dates across Sunderland, Edinburgh. Cardiff and London.
Known world wide for her music, Beyoncé has had seven No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100: "Crazy in Love" with JAY-Z (2003), "Baby Boy" with Sean Paul (2003), "Check on It" with Slim Thug (2005), "Irreplaceable" (2006), "Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)" (2008), "Perfect" with Ed Sheeran (2017), and "Savage" with Megan Thee Stallion (2020). She has also had No. 1 hits on other Billboard charts; she most recently earned her first top entry on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart in July for Renaissance‘s lead single, "Break My Soul."
When it comes to success at the Grammys, no other female singer has more than her. The 2021 success was her 28th Grammy Award.
She has also been nominated for a Grammy Award on no fewer than 79 occasions. This is the most of any artist in history.
Beyoncé Grammy Awards 2023 nominations
Beyoncé has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards in 2023. This is more than any other artist in attendance.
Her album Renaissance has been nominated for album of the year. Meanwhile song ‘Break My Soul’ is up for both song and record of the year.
The nominations are:
- Best Album
- Best Song
- Best Record
- Best Song Written for Visual Media
- Best R&B Song
- Best Dance Recording
- Best R&B Performance
- Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Best Dance/Electronic Album