Last chance to apply for the UK Boardroom Apprentice 2025 programme

The deadline is fast approaching to apply for UK Boardroom Apprentice 2025. Applications for the 12-month unique board learning, development and placement programme close on Monday, November 18th at 4pm.

Since its inception in 2017, the programme which seeks to enable a wider diversity of individuals to play their part within boardrooms has seen 438 Boardroom Apprentices embark on their personal journey to serve on a public or third sector board.

Boardroom Apprentice founder, Eileen Mullan explained: “Boardroom Apprentice was created to deliver diversity, create change, and realise aspirations.

“Our vision is simple - to bridge the gap between aspiration and reality. Successful applicants will have the opportunity to join a host board for a year to learn how they can bring fresh perspectives and diverse thinking to boardrooms across the UK.”

Open to those aged 18 or over from all backgrounds and all abilities, the programme allows people without board experience to enhance their knowledge and understanding through in-depth learning and support.

Ms Mullan added: “I decided to create a programme that brings together three key elements – knowledge, experience and support.

“Over a twelve-month window, Boardroom Apprentices will get practical board experience, a suite of learning days and support to fully equip them to serve on a board in the public or third sector in the future.

“Being a Boardroom Apprentice is a gift with the expectation that you give it back. Being a Boardroom Apprentice is about preparing you for public service, which is about you playing your part.”

Speaking of her experience, 2023 UK Boardroom Apprentice Carol Moyo, who was placed with the Heywood Foundation said: “It was really important to me to work alongside a board whose values resonated with my own, particularly around diversity, and making a positive change and contribution to society”.

“I didn’t feel like I saw many people like me on the board from a BAME background and not many women either, it’s mainly white middle class males on boards and I thought, I’d like to also step into that space and make my voice heard and get more representation.”

“It’s such a unique opportunity, I wouldn’t miss it, I would really just go for it, just go for it and be your authentic self.”

Similarly, speaking of his experience, 2023 UK Boardroom Apprentice Shamoon Hussain, who was placed with the Architects Registration Board, a returning host board for 2025 said: “The UK Boardroom Apprentice programme has been the only route into the boardroom for underrepresented groups who do not fit the stereotypical model of a board member.”

“It's given me a look into a world I would have never gotten involved with and has helped stretch my understanding in places where I think I could add benefit. I’ve walked away with a greater sense of self assurance and confidence.

“Definitely get involved. Don't think too deeply about it, if you wait until you think you’re ready that may not come. You’re probably ready already.”

For those thinking of applying to the programme, 2023 UK Boardroom Apprentice Manpreet Gill has this advice: “Just do it. Go into it wholeheartedly and soak it all up and take from it as much as you can because it will really add to you as a person, as an individual.

“It’s worth feeling uncomfortable because you realise all the value you can get from actually expanding your comfort zone.”

Applications for the programme close on Monday, November 18th at 4pm.

Applicants are encouraged to spend time reading the resources made available on the website before completing and submitting their applications.

For more information on UK Boardroom Apprentice, go to https://boardroomapprentice.com/uk/ and to find out more about how to apply, go to https://boardroomapprentice.com/how-to-apply.