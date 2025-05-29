Local estate agent reveals the clever tricks that will help you to sell your house more quickly

As we enter peak summer house buying season, Jake Rowson, sales director of estate agency chain, Ryder & Dutton, has put together the following tips to help homeowners in Halifax sell their homes more quickly.

He says: “Summer is a busy time for house buying and getting your house spruced up and on the market now will pay dividends. But, because it’s busy, there’s more competition out there, so you need to make sure your home looks its absolute best. Here are my cost-effective and clever tips on how to make your house look its best this summer.”

1. Make sure your outside space feels like an extra room

People looking for a new home want to see how every part of a house works, and this includes the garden. It’s essential when you’re selling your home in summer to bring the outside in and make your garden feel like a seamless extension of your home. Even if you only have a tiny yard or balcony, by dressing it well and putting out garden furniture, people will imagine themselves sitting there and enjoying the sunshine. Summer living really does help to sell.

Jake Rowson

2. Spruce up bathrooms and kitchens

Bathrooms and kitchens are big ticket items that can really help to sell a home. To spruce up these spaces without spending lots of money, there are a few simple things you can do. Replace old taps for a quick refresh, ensure tiles and grout are clean and fresh, and paint kitchen cabinets if they look dated or worn. Ensure everything in these spaces is spotlessly clean too and place plants and bright towels to help create stylish, summary spaces.

3. Declutter and clean

Summer sun shows up every speck of dirt and grime, so make sure your home is spotlessly clean before any viewings. Get rid of clutter, deep clean and ensure things that catch the light, like windows, mirrors and in-built kitchen appliances are spotless. By making your home feel fresh, clean and inviting, it will really help people to picture themselves living there.

4. Embrace the natural summer light

People love bright, airy homes that allow lots of natural light in, so when you’re planning to sell in summer, it’s important to let as much light in as possible. Ensure blinds and curtains are fully open before any viewings, open windows before people come in and if you have windows with heavy curtains that block out light, consider changing them for something lighter and more summery.

5. Dress your home for summer

It might sound obvious, but it’s surprising how few people do this. When you sell your home, you really need to dress it for the season, so in summer think bright cushions and tablecloths, fresh flowers on display and light bedding and window dressings. And be sure to put away winter accessories like blankets and fur throws before any viewings.