The limited edition chocolate bar has been created by small British business H!P and is available exclusively on Amazon for £3.50 | James McCauley/PinPep

A plant-based chocolate bar that plays off the festive classic ‘Pigs in Blankets’ has launched in time for Christmas.

The chocolatey invention, launched by H!P, dubbed ‘Figs in Blankets’ is made from oat milk and combines sweet figs with a salty vegan bacon seasoning.

It comes after a competition, hosted by Amazon and The King’s Trust, saw competitors challenged to invent unique flavour combinations for the festive season - and to help raise funds for the trust.

Entries were judged by experts, including celebrity chef Levi Roots, and H!P founder James Cadbury - the great great great grandson of John Cadbury.

27-year-old illustrator, Louise Coutinho, from London, caught the eyes of the judges with the wonder and delight of ‘Figs in Blankets’ and claimed the top spot.

James Cadbury said: “At H!P, our mission is to prove that eating plant-based chocolate doesn’t mean compromising on great taste.

“So we jumped at the chance to bring an imaginative new flavour to life with Amazon.

He added: “While the prospect of mixing figs with plant-based bacon flavouring raised a few eyebrows initially.

“It was clear after the first taste-test that we’d hit the sweet spot.

“I can’t wait to hear people’s reactions to the flavour-combo and raise money to support young people through The King’s Trust while we’re at it”.

Even Levi enjoyed the controversial sweet treat, saying he was “impressed” with the “bold flavours” of the ‘Figs in Blankets’.

Louise Coutinho, a 27-year-old Londoner and celebrity chef Levi Roots | James McCauley/PinPep

‘Bold flavours’ that hit the sweet spot

Louse Coutinho commented on her victory, saying: “It’s a dream come true; not only was my chocolate bar creation selected by the judges as the winner, but I also got to attend a design tutorial with the H!P team who decided to include my signature smiley face design on the packaging.

“I think it suits the figs perfectly!”

While there was only to be one winner, the top contenders also included Christmas crackers like a Nut Roast; Naughty or Spice, and a zesty take on a festive classic; Stollen Your Heart.

For those craving a unique and alternative treat this festive season, the Willy Wonka-esque ‘Figs in Blankets’ is available to buy exclusively on Amazon for £3.50.

A percentage of the purchase price from sales will go directly to The King’s Trust.

Louise Coutinho showcases the packaging design she contributed to for her winning chocolate bar | James McCauley/PinPep

Director of Brand and Marketing at The King’s Trust, Sylvia Lowe, said: “The competition aligns with The King’s Trust’s work of empowering young people to harness their creativity, build confidence and open doors to new opportunities.

“Funds raised from this chocolate bar will help more young people transform their lives - making it a meaningful and impactful treat for the festive season.”