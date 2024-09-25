Self Care Decor: How to promote health and wellbeing through your interiors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a world where everything is fast paced, self care has definitely become an essential part of peoples routine helping them from feeling ‘burnt out’. Whilst there are plenty of things people can do to look after themselves, there are also specific ways of incorporating ‘self care’ into your interiors that will also help to promote health and wellbeing in the home.

Here, Paint & Interiors Expert, Lucy Steele, from V&CO Paint, reveals four ways to incorporate ‘self care’ decor into the home:

Take inspiration from natural elements

Plants and other outdoor living items are an essential part of self care decor, as studies have suggested that plants help us feel calm and relaxed, decreasing levels of anxiety and stress. Incorporating lots of plants, flowers and foliage inside the home can be charming and portray a natural and organic vibe. The versatility of these items means that they can be easily incorporated in any room or space, no matter the design or interiors.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Light up your home to lighten your mood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to self care decor, the ideal source of light for each room in the home, is in fact, three. Layered lighting is the best trick to achieve the perfect lighting, as it's balanced and cohesive and provides homeowners with a few options for light depending on the mood or occasion. These lights can be added to emphasise certain areas of the room or to take the focus away from other parts too. Add decorative lamps, lots of candles, string lighting or even glowing signs to improve the vibe of the room and help you feel your absolute best.

Calming colours

Choosing the right colours for your interiors is important as it can have a huge impact on how we feel. For example, light blue, such as Blue/Shade 1, is commonly associated with peacefulness, and some medical research has suggested that the colour can help reduce blood pressure. It doesn’t have to be incorporated through walls, simply adding a light blue feature wall or accentuating your bedding with light blue throws and cushions will give the space a tranquil feel.

Nature-inspired colour palettes are also essential in creating a calming space too. Green, such as Green/Shade 1, evokes the sense of being surrounded by nature, creating a calming and harmonious atmosphere inside. Introducing an earthy green paint to your bedroom ceiling will provide a refreshing yet comforting feel to your home.

Minimaluxe

Minimaluxe is an interior trend which strips back the clutter and allows room for only the things that you love the most. As Marie Condo says, you must always think ‘does this bring me joy?’, if it does not, then you don’t need it! The main purpose of minimalux is to make you feel calm and centred, making it the perfect trend when it comes to self care decor. The key to nailing the minimalux trend is to declutter each space, making it feel more organised. This will help you to feel less anxious and stressed, and create a space where you can relax.