Troy Deeney is eyeing up a move to MasterChef or The Great British Bake Off after getting a taste of reality TV.

Following his win on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins alongside Lucy Spraggan and Michaella McCollum, the former Watford striker has opened the door to dabbling in more shows - should the right opportunity come along.

Quizzed on what show he’d go on, the 37-year-old said whatever he chose, he’d have to gain the approval of his wife first – as his ego might lead to him biting off more than he could chew.

He said: “The sad part about it is I’d probably try and go on reality TV with my ego. I’d have to speak to my wife, as she’s advised me that I’m not as good at everything as I think I am.

“I love cooking so probably like a MasterChef or a Bake Off, something like that. I'd love to do it.”

Deeney did rule out an appearance on Dancing on Ice, as he admitted he’s “no Bambi” when it came to ice skating.

“That’s a strict no-no as well. At this juncture in my life, it’s about one of two things, exploring who I am and opening up to new things. And then with using my platform to be able to talk to people.”

Since retiring from football in early 2024, Deeney has taken on punditry and broadcasting roles while also commentating on various Birmingham City games, one of his former clubs.

Born on the outskirts of Birmingham himself, he has had bumps in the road throughout his life and has had to call on his loved ones to help overcome them.

Troy also spoke of the importance of community and how football can play a pivotal role in bringing people together, explaining that players can have a huge impact, particularly when involved in outreach.

He also emphasised the role clubs can play in building closer connections with people in their local area.

“Players can be these kids’ heroes – you don't know what these people are going through.

“Empathy is a remarkable thing and can open your mind to the fact that, for some of these fans you're the greatest thing ever, regardless of what’s going on around you.

“Even something as simple as a high five as you walk past, that acknowledgement can make such a positive difference to that person.

“But for as much as I've got this tough, hard guy exterior, I'm quite a big softie, especially when it comes to kids.”

Deeney did rule out an appearance on Dancing on Ice | Alex Morton/PinPep

Troy’s comments follow research from Smart Energy GB which found 23 per cent of football fans said the sense of community they get from their team is among their favourite things about the beautiful game.

And 18 per cent highlighted the importance their club has in the local area as another reason they love the sport so much, according to the OnePoll figures.

That sense of community is so important to supporters as it brings people together from all walks of life (51 per cent), helps them feel connected (37 per cent), and can even offer comfort during tough times (26 per cent).

In fact, 81 per cent have even been given ‘life advice’ by their football club, which has included information on managing gambling addictions (10 per cent), staying fit as you get older (33 per cent), and how to better support women in the game (18 per cent).

Troy added: “Throughout my time in football I’ve been surrounded by a squad on and off the pitch, and having that support network around me helped me navigate highs and lows. It’s vital that fans can rely on people they trust too.

“As well as friends and family, it’s also important we have the best tools available to form part of our squads, just like my old managers used to.”

The survey of 2,000 football fans also found 23 per cent have started putting money aside for football-related costs and a tenth even said their club has helped them learn about budgeting and household finances.

What’s more, one in seven (15 per cent) have got a smart meter to keep better track of their energy use after being inspired by the sport, and 71 per cent said it has been useful in helping them manage their household spending.

And for Deeney, the tech is playing a part in supporting those close to him too.

“If you’re struggling with bills, a smart meter could be really helpful for you. My nan recently had one installed, and it’s great for us, as part of her squad, to know that she is getting accurate energy bills and a better understanding of what she’s spending.”

The poll also found 55 per cent felt running their home is like managing a squad of players when balancing budgets, playing to everyone’s strengths, and keeping morale high.

Phillippa Brown from Smart Energy GB added: "For many people, football clubs are the beating heart of their communities - they bring people together in a way few things can.

“Across Britain, organisations like the English Football League are working hard to support people with their health and wellbeing, family life, or even their finances.

“If you’re struggling with your energy bills, a smart meter can be another tool to help you keep track of how much you’re spending, and find small ways to save.”