Your cockapoo is misunderstood! Expert's warning to Halifax dog owners over hugely popular breed

The cockapoo is here to stay, and this lovable designer crossbreed is among the nation's favourite dogs.

It seems like everyone knows a cockapoo, an adorable mix of poodle and spaniel breeds, but what if there are key personality traits that are being ignored which could spell trouble for owners?

Dog trainer Shelina Duke thinks so, and says that owners commonly ignore the poodle traits in their pup when training them.

This can lead to the dog not getting the mental stimulation that it needs, causing unwanted behavioural problems.

Shelina, who founded the Poodle Training School, said: "When people think of poodle crosses, they tend to think of a curly haired, designer dogs and the word ‘doodle’. The poodle rarely mentioned in this situation.

"The poodle is so forgotten that when people see poodle’s they’ll ask what breed the dog is mixed with!

"We, including trainers, tend to focus on the other breed in the doodle. The Labrador, the golden retriever, the cavalier, and in this case, the cocker spaniel.

"People often choose a cockapoo because they like the cocker spaniel, but want something a little less energetic to counteract the cocker being a working dog.

"But here’s the thing, the poodle is also a working breed. Although they are not used for retrieving water fowl anymore, they still have a very strong word ethic.

"So now there are two working breeds within your dog. Because of this, they can be way more full on than expected.

"And when they are up and on the go all day, they do not get the rest they need. Lack of sleep causes behaviours to deteriorate and become worst, including barking, mouthing and jumping up."

A 2023 study by the Royal Veterinary College (RVC), found that while general crossbreeds (mixed breeds) remain the most common type of dog living in the UK (24% of all dogs), when considering dogs under the age of one, the French Bulldog (7%) and Cockapoo (6.2%) are the most popular with pet parents to be.

But Shelina says that new owners should do their research, because without the right training and socialisation, your new best friend could become a waking nightmare.

She added: "Cockapoos may get themself into trouble. This is because the poodle’s brain is always analysing and questioning. When not used properly, they get into mischief. Playing training games will get your cockapoo thinking and using their brain, which will also tire them out, so they sleep more!

"Cocker spaniels will often do many repetitions of a task, they enjoy being focused and like to please their owner. This is great, except for when you try to train your cockapoo this way, but their brain is more poodle.

"Contrary to the cocker, poodles do not like repetition. They will do something 2 or 3 times and then when asked again, will question whether they have done it right. They then either stop or will offer something else.

"This is why you may find your cockapoo is quite stubborn and gets bored easily."

Here are Shelina's top three Cockapoo facts:

1. The poodle brain also likes to work out what’s in it for them. So when your cockapoo isn't interested in something you are asking them to do, they will make it obvious! A common one is not coming inside when asked and just staring at you, with their head cocked to the side instead.

2. Cockapoos are also more likely to resource guard. Because of their retrieving nature, they enjoy carrying things in their mouth. We then take it off them, which causes them to guard. To avoid this, be sure to swap their item with something good; a similar toy or a piece of something delicious. Make it worth the swap.

3. Poodles are velcro dogs, meaning they love to hang out with their person and be close. This is not often taken into account when training a puppy and so separation anxiety is more likely to occur. Teaching them independence and confidence will help with this.

To find out more about the Poodle Training School go to https://www.withtheflo.co.uk/training-your-poodle/