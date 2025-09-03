The compressor is Amazon's best-selling automotive tool right now | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A best-selling car accessory has just dropped in price on Amazon, with the AstroAI digital air compressor now under £15 in a limited-time deal

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An air compressor is something every motorist should carry in their cars. You never know when you'll need to pump up your tyres, or help someone else with theirs.

Even for just routine pressure checks and regular top-ups, they're a really useful tool - and prices can vary a lot.

They're also useful for bicycles, inflatable toys and furniture, and footballs, and these days, the more compact they are the better.

The cable and piping is stored away neatly, along with the selection of valves | Amazon

This AstroAI car tyre inflator is actually one of Amazon's best-selling automotive products at the moment, and it's clear to see why - because it has a 40% discount, bringing the price down to just £14.98.

That makes it one of the cheapest digital tyre compressors on the market, and it's perfect for keeping in the corner of a boot, ready for when it's needed.

Digital air compressors are not only physically easier than traditional foot and handpumps, they automatically cut off when they reach a set pressure - which makes them a doddle to use.

There's also a new version available, although it's slightly more expensive | Amazon

This version might be Amazon's best seller, but there's a new version lurking away, that also has the 40% discount. It's a little more expensive at £17.98, but it has a much larger display, it's physically smaller, and it has an improved accuracy system.

These are both limited-time deals, so we don't know how long the prices will be available for, but it's a great time of year to make sure your car's ready for the colder months ahead - and your tyres are the best place to start.

BOTB Win a £765,000 Surrey house and Audi Q8 for just £1 – entries close this month £ 1.00 BOTB Buy now Buy now Online prize draw site BOTB is giving away a brand-new four-bedroom house in Surrey, worth £765,000, along with a powerful Audi Q8 Black Edition SUV worth £45,000. The total prize pot is over £800,000 – and tickets cost just £1. Located near East Grinstead with easy access to London and the M23, the property is move-in ready with a luxury kitchen, landscaped garden and more. You’ve got until September 30 to enter – and there’s also a huge £583,000 cash alternative if you don’t fancy the house. Enter now at BOTB for £1

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here