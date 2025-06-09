The Char-Broil X200 Grill2Go is a compact, durable gas barbecue designed for portable outdoor cooking | Char-Broil

One of Amazon’s top-rated portable gas barbecues just dropped by 42% – and stock’s already selling fast.

A limited-time Amazon deal has dropped the price of the Char-Broil X200 Grill2Go portable barbecue to just £134.16 – down from its usual £229.99. That’s a huge 42% saving on one of the most popular compact gas BBQs on the market, and more than 8% of stock had already sold this morning.

Designed for camping trips, garden grilling or park picnics, the Char-Broil X200 uses TRU-Infrared technology to deliver even heat, fewer flare-ups, and up to 50% juicier results while using 30% less gas. It’s powered by a standard 16.4 oz propane cylinder (sold separately), and built with a cast aluminium body, stainless steel burner and a lid-mounted temperature gauge.

Despite its compact size, the X200 Grill2Go is built like a tank. The cast aluminium body is lightweight but rugged enough to handle being chucked in the boot or stashed in a camper van, while the stainless steel grate is both durable and easy to clean. The electronic igniter adds convenience, and the adjustable grill height lets you control your cook more precisely. It’s a serious bit of kit for anyone who wants the flexibility of a portable barbecue without compromising on performance.

Amazon reviewers give the X200 a 4.4-star average from over 800 ratings, praising its solid build and consistent performance. It’s small enough to be truly portable but still packs the power of a full-sized gas barbecue, making it ideal for summer trips or compact garden spaces.

This deal includes free returns and Amazon’s pay-over-time option for eligible customers. With stock moving fast, it’s one of the best-value portable BBQ deals currently available in the UK.