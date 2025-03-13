New spring hair trends that will make you want to book an appointment asap - get 10% off with exclusive code | Getty

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Here’s how to get 10% off your next salon appointment with our exclusive code from Treatwell.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thinking of getting a new haircut or colour? These are the new hair trends perfect for spring and get 10% off your next salon appointment with Treatwell . Spring has sprung - it's a cliché but it's true - and time for a fresh new look. After a cold and wet winter now’s the time to update your hair.

Chin-Length Bob

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Natalie Portman attends Apple TV+'s "Lady In The Lake" photocall at SAG-AFTRA on December 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) | Getty Images

This season it’s all about the chin-length bob. The bob style has been around for a while now with so many variations and different names but this cut is all about precision. When booking your next salon appointment you will want to look for a professional stylist that has years of experience and a steady hand. Treatwell can help narrow your search down so you can find the best hairdresser in your area.

Hollywood blow-out

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Zendaya attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) | Getty Images

If you fancy a new look but not ready to go for the chop then try a new hairstyle. Embrace Hollywood with a glamorous Hollywood look. This style can be created with a simple wash and blow dry. The stylist will focus on big beautiful hair so you might want to book in for a moisturising conditioning treatment for extra shine.

Champagne blonde

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) | Getty

Changing your hair colour is the best way to completely transform your look. This season's colour is all about looking rich. Champagne blonde can be achieved by adding highlights or as a balayage colour. Both of which will need to be done by expert colourists that will give you the rich-girl aesthetic.

Treatwell is giving you 10% off your next beauty treatment

Treatwell is the biggest beauty booking platform in Europe, letting users book beauty and wellness appointments at various salons and spas through the website and Treatwell app . New customers receive 10% off treatments with our exclusive code LMNEWBIE10 - but you only have until March 31.

Stop thinking about your new hairstyle and get your appointment booked now. You definitely won't regret it.

NationalWorld

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top fashion titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now