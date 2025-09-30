The Shark NV601UK is normally a £250 vacuum - because it has all the favourite Shark features | Wowcher

It’s currently possible to buy a Shark vacuum for £79 with all the attachments and 12-month warranty - but there is one catch

Shark's upright vacuums have been popular for many years now, because they blend serious suction power with innovative features.

From a trick steering mechanism to the ingenious LiftAway system, they've been the top choice for households, and a brand that always sells well at any time of year.

They are quite pricey, though. Shark's corded vacuums can easily cost more than £200, and the top-spec ones can be more pricey still - but it's not always easy to find a bargain.

Until now, that is. We've spotted a deal on Wowcher that brings the £249.99 price of the popular NV601UK down to just £79.

How do they do it? Here's the catch - it's refurbished. The NV601UK is discontinued now, so you can't buy a new one, but UK-based vacuum specialist has carefully reconditioned these popular models and they're selling them off incredibly cheaply.

All of Huva's vacuums are refurbished to grade A standard, which means not only do they get a professional deep clean, they replace parts, check the battery health, and check it for safety. They even give a 12-month warranty.

So this is a 68% saving on a top-spec Shark vacuum that's going to feel almost new, with all the original attachments included, and it should serve you well for several years.

To read up on the deal, or to apply for a voucher, click here.

