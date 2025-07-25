Summer holiday activities: 60-Minute bubble soccer experience in Leeds from just £9 | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This £9 Wowcher deal turns kids into bouncing zorbed-up lunatics – and it’s the perfect summer activity for burning off energy and saving cash.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking for a way to wear the kids out without wearing down your wallet? This bonkers bubble soccer deal in Leeds is the ultimate school holiday hack – and it’ll only set you back £9. That’s up to 55% off the usual price, thanks to a cracking Wowcher offer that turns your little terrors into zorbed-up bouncing balls of energy for a full hour of chaos and fun.

The giant inflatable zorb suit turns your kid into a bouncing machine. Whether it's for a birthday celebration, a weekend treat, or just to burn off some school holiday energy, bubble soccer offers a unique blend of sport, silliness, and smiles.

Kids can enjoy 60 minutes of high-energy entertainment, combining classic bubble soccer and Bubble Olympics challenges. A professional coach will be on hand to guide the fun and ensure everyone stays safe. All necessary equipment, including high-quality zorb suits, is provided for a worry-free experience.

Bubble soccer delivers real benefits for growing kids. It boosts physical fitness through fun, active play. It encourages teamwork and communication during games and challenges. And it enhances social confidence in a supportive, playful environment.

With up to 3 players able to join in from just £9, this bubble soccer bonanza is a must for any summer bucket list. Whether you're planning a group outing or a one-on-one bonding session, it's a fantastic way to make lasting memories.

Location highlights

Held at Otley Old Road, Leeds, in a spacious, well-maintained outdoor setting.

Convenient facilities including on-site parking and restrooms make it family-friendly and stress-free.

Sessions available on select Saturdays, 12 pm – 1 pm perfect for weekend family plans.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

Disneyland Paris Make memories that last: magical Disneyland Paris breaks now from just £139 £ 139.00 Wowcher Buy now Buy now Treat yourself and the kids to something unforgettable with a magical Disneyland Paris city break. For as little as £139 each, you’ll enjoy return flights, a hotel stay and a full day at the iconic Disneyland Park — meeting characters, watching parades and riding your favourite attractions. With two, three or four-night options and flights from four UK airports, this is your chance to create family memories you’ll treasure forever, without breaking the bank. Book your Disneyland Paris break now before dates sell out!

Discovery Cove Discover Orlando’s hidden island paradise with exclusive early booking savings £ 115.00 Buy now Buy now Tucked away in the heart of Orlando, Discovery Cove is the all-inclusive tropical escape most visitors don’t even know exists. Swim with dolphins, snorkel through vibrant reefs, hand-feed exotic birds and unwind on white-sand beaches — all in a serene, crowd-free setting with guest numbers capped daily. Right now, you can save up to 28% on 2026 bookings, plus an extra 12% off with code SUNNY, and enjoy a free premium drinks package for over-21s. But hurry — these early booking savings end soon. Explore Discovery Cove deals today