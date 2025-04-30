From batteries to wet wipes: 17 items the Government wants to put in your family emergency kit | Amazon

The UK government has updated its advice on emergency kit prep – so we priced up every item using Amazon, from torches to tinned food.

The UK government has stepped up its guidance on emergency planning – and it’s a sign of the times. Whether it’s power cuts, cyber attacks, water outages or severe storms, households are now being urged to prepare for at least 72 hours without outside help.

Their latest advice includes a 17-item emergency kit list, covering everything from lighting and power to food, hygiene, baby supplies and first aid. It’s designed to help you stay safe and self-sufficient during events like blackouts, floods or even evacuations.

So how much would it really cost to follow that advice? We’ve taken the official emergency supplies checklist and sourced every item on Amazon UK – from a wind-up torch to baby formula. The goal? To find out exactly what you’d need, and how much you’d be spending if you built your full kit online today.

The advice isn’t just about staying indoors. You could be stuck at home without water or power, or you might be told to evacuate at short notice. That’s why government guidance suggests keeping core items in a central, easy-to-access place – and having a separate ‘grab bag’ of essentials packed for leaving quickly.

And the urgency isn’t hypothetical. A mystery power cut across Spain and Portugal recently left homes without internet, phones, and even radio access – prompting panic and confusion as people tried to piece together what was going on. In the UK, a cyber attack on Marks & Spencer showed how quickly digital systems can fail, and a fire at Heathrow disrupted key infrastructure in minutes.

We’ve broken down the full 72-hour emergency kit item by item, using live Amazon UK prices – and the total might make you think twice about putting it off.

Light and power

The Rychi wind-up and solar-powered emergency radio - ideal for power cuts | Amazon

Basic medical supplies

The General Medi 220-piece first aid kit | Amazon

Food and water

Essential: Bottled water | Amazon

Babies and children

Mama Bear Ultra Dry nappies | Amazon

Total cost for all items: £308.77

That includes light, power, first aid, hygiene, food, water and baby essentials – everything you might need if you’re wondering what to buy for a power cut or three-day emergency. While you don’t need to get everything at once, even adding one or two of these to your next Amazon order can help make sure you’re prepared when the unexpected hits.