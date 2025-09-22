Centenary celebrations served up at Cragg Vale Tennis Club

Cragg Vale Tennis Club marked its 100th birthday with a special Centenary Open Day last week.

Despite the changeable Yorkshire weather, spirits were high as members, friends and visitors came together to celebrate a century of tennis, friendship and community.

Guests enjoyed a packed programme of activities including cardio tennis, ‘rusty rackets’ for beginners, and free taster sessions from coaches at Cultiv8 Tennis.

There were also plenty for the spectators who enjoyed the on-court activities as well as a birthday cake in the shape of a tennis racket and a generous spread of food kindly provided by Ellis Ward of Connaught Carpets.

Cragg Vale's Club Championships finalists.

The day also provided an opportunity to thank coach Dan Haskins for his two years of dedicated service to the club.

Fittingly, he went out on a high by winning the thrilling Club Championship mixed competition alongside Fiona Whyton.

Chair of the club Chris Gifford said: “It was a wonderful day that captured everything our club is about; tennis, community spirit and a warm welcome to all. We’re proud of our 100-year history and excited about the future.”

Cragg Vale Tennis Club has been at the heart of the community since 1925 and the centenary celebrations were a chance to look back on that heritage while also looking forward to the next 100 years.