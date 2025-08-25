Away win keeps Booth on track for Premier crown

Booth continued their quest for the ENCO Halifax League Premier Division title with a six-wicket win at Warley and Elland and now require 19 points from their last four matches to clinch the championship.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warley and Elland were in big trouble at 56-7 but Zeeshan Iqbal (64) and Mitchell Reader (43) put on 85 runs for the eighth wicket, with the innings closing on 169 all out. Patrick Thomas (6-36) was in the wickets again.

Booth lost three early wickets but Jon Midgley (82 not out) took control as a winning 170-4 was reached in the 41st over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Copley beat Upper Hopton by 32 runs at The Arches to stay in second place but remain 30 points adrift of top spot.

Sowerby St Peter's and Luddendenfoot produced a high-scoring thriller. Pic: Mike Britland

They posted 222-6 with Gav Whipp (65) and Matthew Rowles (49 not out) top-scoring, as Harry Scott took 5-45.

Only Dawood Ali (44 not out) topped 40 runs and as Hopton fell to 190 all out.

Bradshaw beat visitors Illingworth St Mary's and, as a result, leapfrogged their opponents into fourth place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Piers Fisher (51), Si Collins (50) and Adam Forbes (45) were the main contributors to a home team total of 235 all out, James Bloodworth taking 4-57.

Sowerby St Peter's and Luddendenfoot produced a high-scoring thriller. Pic: Mike Britland

Saints’ Matthew Watson (52) and Luke Brooksby (40) dug in but, with Anthony Langton (4-50) and Aaron Buckley (4-82) producing 28 overs of determined bowling, the visitors fell 64 runs short at 171 all out.

Second bottom Clayton's hopes of remaining in the top flight took a boost when they moved to within three points of safety after a fine win at Triangle.

Clayton slipped to 23-4 before Kashif Talib (76), Joseph Brown (67 not out) and Will Garside (58) boosted their side to a close on 290-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Triangle limped to 67-5 and despite the efforts of Edward Denham (77) and Nathan Cavalier, with a career best 65 runs, they fell to 226 all out.

Shelf Northowram HT are now in a relegation scrap after losing by 66 runs at Thornton.

Grant Soames (57) and Richard Wear (52) top-scored for the hosts in a total of 227-8 and Hedge Top struggled in reply, restricted to 161-8 in 45 overs.

The mid-table clash at SBCI produced an easy win for the home team, against Oxenhope, and a hat-trick for Lewis Firth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Wood (43) and Chris Dalby (42) led the scoring in an SBCI total of 208-8 and Oxenhope never got out of first gear with Firth bagging his hat-trick in a club best of 6-42 as Oxenhope fell for 96.

At High Lee Green there was a thriller at the top of the First Division where leaders Luddendenfoot edged second-placed Sowerby St Peter's.

The Foot compiled an impressive 300-7, led by Nate Holdsworth (68), Oliver Hosker (68) and Thomas Hosker (56).

Ben Watkins led the Sowerby reply with a career best 81, aided by Aiden Green's 44 but at 251-8, the Foot were in the driving seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Jack Leonard (24 not out) and Jack Rice (30 not out) then entered the fray and 19 runs were required in the last over to tie the scores.

But only 17 came in a valiant effort and Saints fell short at 298-8.

Great Horton PC lost at Blackley by five wickets with the visitors posting 121 all out as Michael Hustler (40) tried to battle the attack from Sam Hesmondhalgh (5-44) and Hunter Jackson-Sullivan (4-20).

Jackson-Sullivan then hit 56 not out out in Blackley's winning 123-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Low Moor HT's 14 run victory at Greetland distanced them from the relegation battle and they now sit 30 points clear of second-bottom Stones.

Trinity scored 157 all out with Tom Lamb (41) top-scoring, Mohammed Khan (4-27) and Adil Hanif (4-51) the chief wicket takers.

Mohammad Asif (54) was Greetland’s highest scorer, but it was the bowling of Mark Stokes (5-62) and Martin Jenkins (4-45) that came up trumps, as Greetland fell short at 143 all out.

Cullingworth came a cropper on their visit to Oakworth, losing by 147 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts posted 228-7, with the Keslinkes leading the way, Lucas hitting 70 and Jake 50. The visitors failed to deal with the bowling of Bradley Powell, his impressive return of 14-8-11-6 helping to dismiss them for 79.

Out of action Sowerby Bridge became the first team in the league to be relegated when third bottom Low Moor HT celebrated victory.

Stones are now favourites to join the Bridge in the Second Division next season after losing at home to Mytholmroyd, despite scoring 202-9, Jack Earle taking 4-39.

The Royd required all bar 14 balls to reach 208-6, with the majority of the runs coming from Luke Sutcliffe (69), James Cowens (53) and J Earle (47 not out).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a shock at the top of the Second Division at Old Guy Road as third-placed Mount hammered second-placed Queensbury by 155 runs to go level on points with their opponents.

The visitors rattled up a challenging 248-9, with Mahmadbhai Makda (56), Mahmad Kayat (50) and Ashrafali Abed (41 not out) the principal contributors, Gareth Walker taking 4-56.

The hosts were skittled out for 93 with Amjad Hussain taking 5-34.

Leaders Southowram’s buffer at the top of the division was extended to 19 points, following their home 83-run win over Bridgeholme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rams compiled an impressive 291-8 with Dean Crossley (95), Sohail Sajjad (66) and Ian Gledhill (48) on song.

Waqas Raja (56) and Mohammed Asif (54) top scored for Bridgeholme but they fell to 208 all out, Gledhill recording 4-57.

Bradley and Colnebridge posted 169 all out at home to Outlane thanks to Saeed Mohammed (47) and Jordan Greig (4-46).

Outlane limped to 94-6 but Lee Mellor (65 not out) and Oscar Grimes (43 not out) crafted an unbroken seventh-wicket partnership of 79 in a winning 173-6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old Town won by 21 runs at Stainland with the visitors scoring 189-9, led by Adil Shah (44), and Sahil Rana returning 4-32.

Stainland looked good at 56-0 but then fell away, despite Javed Khaliq’s 41, and they were dismissed for 168-9, Jahangir Khan taking 5-43.