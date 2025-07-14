Challis keeps cool head to push Queensbury to victory

In heatwave conditions, Queensbury’s Oliver Challis kept his cool to compile a scorching 203 not out against ENCO Halifax Cricket League Second Division rivals Bradley & Colnebridge.

His first double-century, also a club record score, came in 129 balls and rescued the hosts from a worrying 95-6 to a close on 286-8.

The visitors made a valiant effort in reply, particularly Shahid Khan (71 not out) and Saeed Mohammed (54), in a total of 231 all out, but Gareth Walker (5-71) had the last say.

Leymoor scored 195 all out at home to Stainland with Ben Dyson (51) and Freddie Lockwood (40) leading the scoring and James Britton (4-18) and Tom Jenkins (4-51) heading the Stainland bowling.

The visitors just managed to get over the line in the 42nd over. Marc Proctor (57) provided the foundations but the match was poised on a knife edge at 182-9 before James Britton (8 not out) and Jenkins (7 not out) provided the runs to reach 198-9.

The west of the league derby, at Old Town, produced a fine match and an excellent all-round winning team batting performance from visiting Bridgeholme.

The Town set a substantial target of 248-6 in which Nazakat Ali (66), Simon Newbitt (50) and Moeen Akram (42) were the top scorers. Muhammad Ali took 4-78.

The Bridgeholme reply was anchored by Tuffique Butt (61 not out) and the win came in the 38th over at 252-7, Jahangir Khan taking 4-53.

Outlane were bowled out by Mount at Old Lindley Road for only 106. Neil Waddington scored 41 with Abdul Moiz taking 4-17.

The visitors took only 21.1 overs to score the required 110-6.

The other team struggling in the heat were Augustinians, who could only muster 136 all out at home to Southowram. Faisal Sheraz (40) and Yasir Mahmood (4-38) featured.

Dean Crossley (54 not out) and Neil Harvey (48 not out) came together to ensure their team remained at the top of the table with a winning 141-3.

First Division leaders Luddendenfoot were put into bat by Oakworth and they capitalised, skipper and opener Jacob Whitehouse (53), Liam Senior (56 not out), Thomas Hosker (51) and Isaac Baldwin (47) contributing to their 288-7.

Oakworth were bowled out for 141.

Mytholmroyd won by two wickets in their home clash with Cullingworth, who posted 145 all out with Will Rankin (76) featuring.

The Royd's reply was sketchy, but successful, as it reached 146-8 in the 43rd over.

The first win of the season came for bottom of the table Sowerby Bridge, who defeated Low Moor HT by three wickets.

Trinity registered 171 all out with Jason Gelder (63) top scoring but the Bridge success was led by Daniel Wainwright (57 not out) and, with assistance from Ukkasha Adil (35), a winning 175-7 was reached.

The clash between second and third in the table was won by Great Horton PC, in their visit to Sowerby St Peter's.

Horton posted a challenging 255-7 with Adam Beesley (102) in fine form, ably aided by Joe Hustler (58) and Ryan Frankland-Martin (49).

Sowerby's reply was always behind the clock and, despite a knock of 68 runs from Ben Watkins, the innings closed on 218-9.

Stones remain in the bottom two after losing at home to Greetland by seven wickets.

The hosts posted 210-6, with Louis Judd (48 not out) and Waqas Ali (5-62) the principal performers.

Muhammad Asif (115 not out) was the star of the Greetland reply with his maiden century and, with Zafar Khan chipping in with 44, a winning 212-3 came in the 41st over.

Premier Division leaders Booth scored an impressive 280-8 at home to Upper Hopton, with Jon Midgley (92) and Patrick Thomas (77 not out) leading the scoring. Will Scott picked up 4-57.

Hopton made a fine attempt in reply but fell just 19 runs short of victory on 262-7, Scott was in the action again, hitting 82 not out, with Harvey Lockwood (70) also in the runs. Richard Laycock took 4-44.

There was a thriller at Oxenhope where the hosts set a target of 242-7 against Illingworth St Mary's, as Nathan Storton (78) and Ben Howell (67) top-scored.

The match produced the tightest finish of the day, mainly due to the visitors' Jake Fellows, who came in at 8-1 and crafted a timely innings of 106 not out.

He found help from Jamie Moorhouse (22 not out) who entered at 175-8 and the pair reached a winning 243-8 with just three balls to spare.

Clayton extracted themselves from the bottom two with a surprisingly comfortable home victory over Shelf Northowram HT.

Clayton scored 179 all out with David Paynter (41) top-scoring, as Razwan Saghir cleaned up the tail with 5-17.

Only number ten Ryan Allan (34 not out) showed any real resistance in Hedge Top’s total of 136 all out. Andrew Keegan (5-36) caused the problems for the middle and lower orders.

Second placed Copley suffered a surprise defeat at Triangle, who were limited to 173 all out, with Christian Silkstone (43) top-scoring.

Despite the efforts of Oliver Thorpe (84) Copley fell nine runs short at 164 all out.

Bradshaw extended their winning run with victory at Warley & Elland, posting 190-5 with Adam Forbes (55 not out) and Si Collins (40 not out) sharing an 85-run sixth-wicket partnership.

Collins (4-37) was also soon in the action with the ball, restricting the hosts to 151 all out, Christopher Marsh (65) top-scoring.

Thornton moved into second place with victory at SBCI, who compiled 172 all out with Thomas Wood (49) top-scoring.

The visitors had more than eight overs to spare as they reached 174-4, inspired by Richard Wear (59).

This Sunday sees the semi-finals of the knockout competitions, which are - Parish Cup: Copley v Illingworth St Mary's; SBCI v Oxenhope. Crossley Shield: Booth v SBCI; Illlingworth St Mary's v Bradshaw.